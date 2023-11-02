HT Auto
Royal Enfield reports 3% sales growth in Sept'23, ahead of Himalayan 452 launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2023, 18:04 PM
Royal Enfield has announced that it sold 80,958 units in September 2023. When compared, during the same month, last year, the domestic sales figures were 80,958 units. So, the domestic sales grew by 6 per cent. However, the exports fell by 39 per cent from 5,707 units to 3,477 during the same period. Overall sales of the motorcycles increased by 3 per cent from 82,235 units to 84,435 units.

2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan
Image of Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 used for representational purpose only.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan
Image of Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 used for representational purpose only.

Overall YTD growth was reported at 13 per cent which grew from 4,77,204 units to 5,41,421. The YTD growth of domestic sales increased by 19 per cent from 4,17,237 units to 4,97,845 units. However, the exports fell by 27 per cent from 59,967 units to 43,576 units.

Speaking about the performance for the month of October 2023, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “With festive season right around the corner, we are thrilled to see the consumer sentiment. While our recently launched Bullet 350 has been performing well, we are soon getting ready to launch the most awaited motorcycle of the year, next month. We are confident that our upcoming motorcycles and initiatives will propel our growth momentum further."

Royal Enfield will be launching its much-awaited Himalayan 452 on the 7th of November and our review of the motorcycle goes live on the 10th of November. The motorcycle will be sold in three variants - ase, Pass, and Summit. The base model gets a Kaza Brown shade, whereas the Pass variant will be offered in Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue colours. Finally, there is the top-end Summit variant is available in Hanle Black and Kamet White.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 power and torque outputs revealed. Check all details

The Himalayan 411 has been very successful despite its shortcomings. Now, Royal Enfield plans to address those shortcomings with the new generation of Himalayan which is slightly lighter, uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine which puts out significantly more power and the manufacturer has added loads of features.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2023, 18:04 PM IST
TAGS: Bullet 350 Royal Enfield Himalayan Royal Enfield Himalayan

