Royal Enfield announces new service package for customers in India

Royal Enfield has started a new initiative, Service Care 24, that comes with a first free complimentary service and offers four general services and two engine oil changes. RE said that the first service will be given free of cost and it will not be related to the purchase of the Royal Enfield Service are 24 package. It also added this service will be provided after the verification of the bike's chassis number.

This service package will cost an amount of ₹2,499 including all taxes. A customer needs additional repairs, he or she can save 5% on the parts and lubricants along with 20%on the labour cost. One can avail this facility after registering for it online.

Royal Enfield stresses servicing by experts as the company claims that they always know what extra care and attention are needed. As the automotive industry is returning to normalcy after a series of lockdowns, manufacturers are offering various solutions so that customers can have the experience of easy buying of vehicles. They are also trying to attract buyers with financial schemes and also maintaining the existing ones.

Meanwhile, the bike manufacturer is expected to launch the new generation Classic 350 soon, this may be followed by the launch of a cruiser model based on the 650 cc platform. The CEO of Royal Enfield Vinod Dasari has also said that the company will see the highest number of new launches in a year as one can expect a new motorcycle every quarter.

The new motorcycles from the 650 cc platform have been spotted undergoing testing. It is also working on a roadster that is based on the J platform. There is also the new-generation Classic 350 that follows the same architecture as the Meteor 350. It will be powered by a revised 349 cc OHC engine.