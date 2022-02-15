HT Auto
Home News Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy get a makeover for electric future

Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy get a makeover for electric future

The Spirit of Ecstasy was officially registered as the intellectual property of Rolls-Royce 111 years ago.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 08:12 AM
Recreated Spirit of Ecstasy will be displayed on the new all-electric Rolls-Royce. 
Recreated Spirit of Ecstasy will be displayed on the new all-electric Rolls-Royce. 

Rolls-Royce will recreate its Spirit of Ecstasy for its all-electric vehicle which the marquee claims to be the most aerodynamically efficient model it has created. The Spirit of Ecstasy was officially registered as intellectual property of Rolls-Royce on 6 February 1911, which is exactly111 years ago.

The iconic figurine has been remodelled with a lower, more dynamic stance that resembles the drawings made by the original creator, the illustrator and sculptor Charles Sykes.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Cullinan
6749 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 6.95 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Rolls-royce Wraith (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-royce Wraith
6592 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 5 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The new model will stand at 82.73mm tall, compared to her preceding height of 100.01mm. The robes of the figurine, which have often been wrongly characterised as ‘wings’, have been subtly reshaped to make them more aerodynamic and realistic.

(Also read | RIL head Mukesh Ambani buys Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth 13 crore)

Rolls-Royce mentioned the most visible change in the figurine that one can note is her current stance. Previously, the Spirit of Ecstasy has stood with her feet together, legs straight and tilted at the waist whereas now she has one leg forward with her body tucked low.

Chief Executive Officer Torsten Müller-Otvos said the Spirit of Ecstasy is the most famous and desirable automotive mascot in the world and it is more than just a symbol. “Like our brand, she has always moved with the times while staying true to her nature and character. In her new form, she is more streamlined and graceful than ever before – the perfect emblem for the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever created, and for gracing the prow of our bold electric future," added Otvos.

(Also read | This Rolls-Royce Phantom Orchid is a one-off luxury beauty for Singapore)

The premium auto company shared these changes in the mascot have both practical and stylistic benefits that will contribute to EV Spectre's aerodynamic properties. The earliest Spectre prototypes have a drag coefficient of 0.26, making it the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever created, stated the brand. The figure is expected to improve during the product’s exhaustive testing protocols undertaken in 2022.

 

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 08:12 AM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

'Ask me anything': VW CEO Herbert Diess to answer mobility-related questions
'Ask me anything': VW CEO Herbert Diess to answer mobility-related questions
PLI scheme for auto sector likely to create 7.5 lakh more jobs in 5 years
PLI scheme for auto sector likely to create 7.5 lakh more jobs in 5 years
Okinawa Autotech inaugurates 2nd plant to meet rising e-scooter demand in India
Okinawa Autotech inaugurates 2nd plant to meet rising e-scooter demand in India
Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy get a makeover for electric future
Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy get a makeover for electric future
Tesla under scanner in South Korea, probe into possible exaggerated ads starts
Tesla under scanner in South Korea, probe into possible exaggerated ads starts

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city