Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy get a makeover for electric future

Rolls-Royce will recreate its Spirit of Ecstasy for its all-electric vehicle which the marquee claims to be the most aerodynamically efficient model it has created. The Spirit of Ecstasy was officially registered as intellectual property of Rolls-Royce on 6 February 1911, which is exactly111 years ago.

The iconic figurine has been remodelled with a lower, more dynamic stance that resembles the drawings made by the original creator, the illustrator and sculptor Charles Sykes.

The new model will stand at 82.73mm tall, compared to her preceding height of 100.01mm. The robes of the figurine, which have often been wrongly characterised as ‘wings’, have been subtly reshaped to make them more aerodynamic and realistic.

Rolls-Royce mentioned the most visible change in the figurine that one can note is her current stance. Previously, the Spirit of Ecstasy has stood with her feet together, legs straight and tilted at the waist whereas now she has one leg forward with her body tucked low.

Chief Executive Officer Torsten Müller-Otvos said the Spirit of Ecstasy is the most famous and desirable automotive mascot in the world and it is more than just a symbol. “Like our brand, she has always moved with the times while staying true to her nature and character. In her new form, she is more streamlined and graceful than ever before – the perfect emblem for the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever created, and for gracing the prow of our bold electric future," added Otvos.

The premium auto company shared these changes in the mascot have both practical and stylistic benefits that will contribute to EV Spectre's aerodynamic properties. The earliest Spectre prototypes have a drag coefficient of 0.26, making it the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever created, stated the brand. The figure is expected to improve during the product’s exhaustive testing protocols undertaken in 2022.

