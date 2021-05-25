Rolls-Royce ropes in Anders Warming as new design chief

Rolls-Royce has appointed a new head of design for the luxury car brand. The iconic British luxury car manufacturer has roped in the former design chief at BMW, Anders Warming, as its new Director of Design.

48-year Warming is all set to join Rolls-Royce in his new role from July 1. He is currently with Warming Design, a company he started around two years ago.

Warming has nearly 20 years of experience in the auto industry and has played key roles in senior positions in the BMW Group. He was the Head of Design at MINI and also Exterior Chief Designer at BMW. Besides BMW Group, Warming has also worked with other auto giants like Volkswagen.

Reacting to his new appointment, Anders Warming said, "It is a tremendous privilege and a humbling experience to be asked to take up this role. I am personally thrilled to be joining Rolls-Royce and am fully committed to the challenges presented by this great and historic brand as it moves into the future."

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "It is with great pleasure that I welcome a person with the depth of experience and creativity of Anders Warming to the Rolls-Royce family. As our Director of Design, he will have a key role in defining our future aesthetic direction and realising our clients’ dreams and aspirations. Anders joins us as we move forward to full electrification of our brand, which will shape Rolls-Royce for decades to come. He will face the challenge of upholding the fundamental design principles of Sir Henry Royce himself, which have guided us for over 100 years."

"To become the Director of Design for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is the most prestigious and challenging brief in the luxury industry. It offers unique opportunities for innovative creativity, imagination and exploration of new genres. I have no doubt that Anders, with his extraordinary wealth of experience and talent, will excel in his new role and we are all looking forward to working with him at Rolls-Royce," said Muller-Otvos.

Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President at BMW Group Design, said, "Anders Warming has a proven track record as an extremely creative and passionate designer with a keen eye for detail and craftsmanship and since he has spent most of his career in our design team, I am sure he will integrate very quickly."

Warming will replace Jozef Kaban as the new Head of Design at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Kaban left his position within six months of joining the luxury car brand to return to his former employer Volkswagen Group as head of design.