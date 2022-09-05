Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you

A valid driving licence or international driving permit, whichever is applicable should also be carried in the vehicle.

The Union Road Transport and Highways ministry has formalized the movement of personal vehicles plying in the country, that have been registered in foreign countries. A notification issued by the MoRTH under the Motor Vehicles Non-Transport Vehicles Visiting India Rules, 2022, mentioned that such vehicles will need to be driven with a valid registration certificate while operating in the country.

Apart from this, a valid driving licence or international driving permit, whichever is applicable should also be carried in the vehicle. An insurance policy and pollution under control certificate should also be carried in the vehicle. And if these documents are in any other language other than English, the vehicle driver will also have to carry an authorised translation, duly authenticated by the issuing authority, along with the original papers.

However, these motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall not be permitted to transport local passengers and goods within the territory of the country.

In a separate development, the Road Transport Ministry also issued a standardised procedure for issuance of international driving permit across the country in accordance with the Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949. In a notification issued late last month, the ministry said that the provision for QR code to link international driving permit (IDP) with the driving licence has also been made.

At present, the format, size, pattern and colour of IDP being issued across states differ, due to which many citizens face difficulties with their respective IDPs in foreign countries. The notification issued by the ministry read, “Now, through this amendment, the format, size, colour, etc for IDP has been standardized for issuance across India, and in adherence to the Geneva Convention."

India is a signatory to Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949 (Geneva Convention), and is required to issue IDP as provided under this Convention, for the acceptance of the same on reciprocal basis with other countries.

(with inputs from PTI)

