It seems the auto manufacturers are in a hurry to change their brand logos. After major auto brands like Volkswagen, Kia, Peugeot, Nissan, Opel, Maserati; not it’s French automobile giant Renault that has taken the same route. Renault has announced that it will change the brand logo in 2022. The new logo of the automaker features a flat design with two interlaced diamonds.

(Also Read: Renault to supply Mitsubishi with two European car models)

The French auto manufacturer revealed five prototypes back in January 2021 and the new brand logo of the OEM was incorporated into them. However, Renault kept silent about the change of the brand logo design.

Expect the new logo to be incorporated in the production version of the Megane eVision concept. The car is being tested in Europe with the logo covered. The production car is expected to be unveiled later in 2021, with deliveries likely to commence in 2022.

The brand logo change of Renault became definite as Renault design director Gilles Vidal said that all of the company's cars will switch to the new logo by 2024. Renault has changed its brand logo several times since 1900, with the latest logo introduced in 2015. The automaker has been working on the new logo since 2019.

This is going to be the ninth iteration of Renault’s logo since the brand’s inception. The new logo is being described as uncluttered, with no signature or typography. Gilles Vidal described it as more iconic, simple and meaningful, a true timeless signature, without superfluous effects or colours, with a contemporary takeover of the lines, an essential part of our graphic heritage.

Meanwhile, Renault’s low-cost car brand Dacia too will be changing its brand logo in 2022, as previewed on the Bigster compact SUV.