Renault now offers Amazon Music feature in its vehicles. Check details

Renault has informed that along with Amazon Music, Prime members would also have access to ad-free listening of two million songs at no additional cost to their membership.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2022, 03:08 PM
Renault said that with this move, it wants to improve the customer experience as users will be able to access millions of songs. (Renault)
Renault said that with this move, it wants to improve the customer experience as users will be able to access millions of songs.

Renault has partnered with Amazon Music to make the latter's service available in its models. A Renault vehicle owner can download the Amazon Music app for free from the My Renault Mobile application. The company informed that along with Amazon Music, Prime members would also have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership.

Renault said that with this move, it wants to improve the customer experience as users will be able to access millions of songs and thousands of playlists directly from the OpenR Link interface. The owners will also have access to a catalogue of more than 90 million songs available in High Definition (HD).

(Also read | Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber prices go up amid hikes by several carmakers )

Renault stated currently this offer will be available in the latest generation of Renault vehicles featuring the OpenR Link system in Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom. The company explained that customers will be able to find their Amazon Music offer from their MyRenault space and subscribe to a subscription as soon as the six-month offer is activated.

(Also read | Russia-Ukraine war fallout: Renault first carmaker to sell off assets to Moscow )

With this latest incorporation, Renault is making sure to keep its customers abreast with the latest technology and enhance customer experience in its vehicles. 

A previous report stated that the cockpit of Renault's upcoming electric vehicle will be developed by BlackBerry Limited and BDStar Intelligent and Connected Vehicle Technology by using BlackBerry QNX technology. The QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX Hypervisor will help in developing a leading-edge system that will offer an immersive driving experience to the customers of the electric vehicle.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2022, 03:08 PM IST
TAGS: Renault
