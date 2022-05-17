HT Auto
Home Auto News Russia Ukraine War Fallout: Renault First Carmaker To Sell Off Assets To Moscow

Russia-Ukraine war fallout: Renault first carmaker to sell off assets to Moscow

French carmaker Renault has handed over its Russian assets to the Russian government. This is the first nationalisation of any carmaker operating in the country since the sanctions over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine kicked in.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2022, 10:42 AM
Renault cars are parked outside a showroom in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Renault cars are parked outside a showroom in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Renault cars are parked outside a showroom in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Renault cars are parked outside a showroom in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (File Photo)

French carmaker Renault has announced the sale of its majority stake in AvtoVAZ, the Russian vehicle manufacturer that owns the Lada brand. The stake amounts to 67.6 percent and will be sold to NAMI, the Russian state institute for automobile and engine research and development. The development is seen as a direct fallout of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has led to suspension of production and sanctions from several global carmakers operating in the country. Renault is the first to sell off its assets to the Russian government before officially exiting business.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.45Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.66Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

"Today, we have taken a difficult but necessary decision; and we are making a responsible choice towards our 45,000 employees in Russia, while preserving the Group's performance and our ability to return to the country in the future, in a different context. I am confident in the Renault Group's ability to further accelerate its transformation and exceed its mid-term targets," said Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group.

The entire share stock of Renault in Renault Russia, the group's wholly-owned local division, will go to the authorities of the city of Moscow. In a statement, Renault said the closing of these transactions is not subject to conditions and that all necessary approvals have been obtained.

Renault has also has confirmed a non-cash write-down of nearly $ 2.2 billion that reflects the possible costs of suspending operations in Russia. Leaving Russia, which was Renault's second largest market after Europe, will cost the French carmaker around 10 per cent of its turnover.

The revenues of Renault Russia and AvtoVAZ were 900 million euros, 15.7 percent less on an annual basis: more specifically, AvtoVAZ contributed 527 million euros (-23.1 percent) and Renault Russia for 367 million (-2.1 percent).

Excluding the activities of AvtoVAZ and Renault Russia, the group's revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were 8.9 billion, 1.1 percent less than in the same period of 2021.

First Published Date: 17 May 2022, 10:42 AM IST
TAGS: Renault
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Watch: Man drives Maserati down Rome's iconic ‘Spanish Steps'; gets arrested
Watch: Man drives Maserati down Rome's iconic ‘Spanish Steps'; gets arrested
BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India on May 26. Five things to know
BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India on May 26. Five things to know
Russia-Ukraine war fallout: Renault first carmaker to sell off assets to Moscow
Russia-Ukraine war fallout: Renault first carmaker to sell off assets to Moscow
Toyota debuts Camry Nightshade Special Edition with V6 engine
Toyota debuts Camry Nightshade Special Edition with V6 engine
Google updates Android Auto app with new split-screen interface
Google updates Android Auto app with new split-screen interface

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city