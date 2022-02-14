Renault donates five cars to support CSC e-Governance's digital literacy program

Renault cars will be used to distribute information on vocational and professional courses in rural areas, acting as Knowledge Repository on Wheels.

Renault India has partnered with CSC e-Governance Services or Common Service Centres in order to support the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan (PMGDISHA), which is the government's flagship program to provide digital literacy to six crore rural citizens. The carmaker handed over five vehicles to help the government's drive to upskill people in rural and semi-urban areas of the country.

The Renault cars will be used to distribute information on vocational and professional courses, acting as ‘Knowledge Repository on Wheels’. They will be deployed across different locations to provide rural people access to information, knowledge and requisite skills, helping bridge the digital divide in rural and semi-urban areas. The cars will be used by the CSC teams in conducting trainings in financial and digital skills.

(Also read | Renault crosses 8 lakh sales milestone in India, Kwid gives bulk of thrust)

The aim of the program is to empower rural citizens in the age group of 15 to 60 years across the country to operate computers, laptops, browse internet, access websites as well as banking services and undertake digital payments. “Digital literacy is a key component of the Government’s vision of building an empowered society and we are excited to contribute to this development," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

(Also read | Renault survived pandemic times due to mammoth state-backed loan, says auditor)

Apart from this, the Renault vehicles will also be used by Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) to spread awareness on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and protocols across villages. “This is a significant step in rural integration as it is in sync with the government’s aim of strengthening the rural economy," Mamillapalle added.

Last year, the carmaker had partnered with CSC Grameen eStore - a subsidiary of CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd (CSC-SPV), to strengthen its rural presence and move closer to customers in remote areas. Through this, the company's product range is listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and has been made available to potential customers in the rural areas.

First Published Date: