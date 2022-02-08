HT Auto
Home News Renault survived pandemic times due to mammoth state-backed loan, says auditor

Renault survived pandemic times due to mammoth state-backed loan, says auditor

Renault SA reportedly suffered a major liquidity crunch at the very peak of the pandemic - first half of 2020. The state-backed loan may have helped it stay afloat.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 09:57 AM
File photo of Renault ZOE electric car. (REUTERS)
File photo of Renault ZOE electric car. (REUTERS)

Renault SA struggled to find its footing in Covid-19 times but while much of the global automotive industry felt the pain during the pandemic, the French auto company may have been hurt far more and only just managed to keep its head above water due to a a state-backed loan.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

This is what a French government's auditor recently revealed, pointing to a credit line which is believed to have been as much as 5 billion euros and of which, 4 billion euros were reportedly drawn.

Renault SA reportedly suffered a major liquidity crunch at the very peak of the pandemic - first half of 2020, when factories and showrooms were shut due to lockdown and related restrictions. But while this affected almost every single automotive brand - in France and elsewhere, Renault found the going tougher because it was only just emerging from the debacle of a top-level management turmoil with the arrest of Carlos Ghosn. Renault was also on an aggressive expansion path and Covid may have come as a rude speed bump. As such, it is widely reported that Renault was struggling more than its rivals like Volkswagen AG and Stellantis NV.

But where the loan may have helped Renault to show a net positive balance sheet, the auditor finds that it has not actually solved the problem of profitability. It is reported that Renault has responded by saying the loan helped it to have cash and to calm investors.

The French government has a sizable stake in Renault, a company that is now looking to go big in the world of electric mobility. Having reimbursed 1 billion euros last year, Renault plans to pay back the same amount this year as well.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Renault Renault SA Covid-19 coronavirus
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Where can you convert old petrol, diesel cars to electric? Registration starts
Where can you convert old petrol, diesel cars to electric? Registration starts
Renault survived pandemic times due to mammoth state-backed loan, says auditor
Renault survived pandemic times due to mammoth state-backed loan, says auditor
Hero Electric, Mahindra roll out their first electric two-wheeler together
Hero Electric, Mahindra roll out their first electric two-wheeler together
Bugatti makes a comeback in GP Ice Race after 60 years
Bugatti makes a comeback in GP Ice Race after 60 years
BLive launches new multi-brand EV experience store in Hyderabad
BLive launches new multi-brand EV experience store in Hyderabad

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city