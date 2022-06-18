HT Auto
Home Auto News Renault Becomes The First French Automaker On Tiktok

Renault becomes the first French automaker on TikTok 

Renault TikTok page will also give users a behind-the-scenes look at video and photo shootings and major events, accompanied by original sounds.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2022, 07:23 PM
Through this move, Renault wants to attract a younger clientele with short and entertaining videos. (Renault)
Through this move, Renault wants to attract a younger clientele with short and entertaining videos. (Renault)
Through this move, Renault wants to attract a younger clientele with short and entertaining videos. (Renault)
Through this move, Renault wants to attract a younger clientele with short and entertaining videos.

Renault has become the first French car company to be on TikTok. Renault already has its presence on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. Through this move, Renault wants to attract a younger clientele with short and entertaining videos. Renault launched the account at the ChangeNOW summit and shared its first content focusing on its new concept-car Renault Scenic Vision.

Renault recently unveiled the Scenic Vision concept car with an electric and hydrogen powertrain. The concept car comes with an eco-design which means the automaker has used 70 per cent recycled materials. The process of upscaling also includes several closed loops, had stated the French car manufacturer.  

(Also read | BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 25 kmpl
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19 kmpl
₹5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Duster (HT Auto photo)
Renault Duster
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.19 kmpl
₹9.39 - 14.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Renault shared that it will create premium videos and will also present new products along with carrying out special campaigns that will be made in collaboration with content creators of the social media platform. Renault’s TikTok page will also give users a behind-the-scenes look at video and photo shootings and major events, accompanied by original sounds. Renault also stated it has decided to expand its digital presence and hence will also open an account on Pinterest that has more than 400 million active users per month. 

(Also read | Renault to bring its Mobilize brand into this country next year )

A previous report stated Renault partnered with Amazon Music to make the application available in its models. Renault said with this partnership, it wants to improve the customer experience as owners will be able to access millions of songs and thousands of playlists directly from the OpenR Link interface. The automaker said this service will be offered in the latest generation of Renault vehicles that will feature the OpenR Link system in Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2022, 07:23 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Renault Scenic Vision
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Trending this Week

The Netherlands-based EV startup - Lightyear specializes in solar electric vehicles (SEVs).
Lightyear 0 can run up to seven months on a single charge: Details here
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform. 
TVS Raider gets expensive in India. Check new prices here
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

2022 Honda HR-V goes on sale in Malaysia. Is India next?
2022 Honda HR-V goes on sale in Malaysia. Is India next?
Ferrari promises to not build an autonomous car
Ferrari promises to not build an autonomous car
Planning a road trip? Check this new Google Maps feature that shows toll charges
Planning a road trip? Check this new Google Maps feature that shows toll charges
Lamborghini issues recall for 21 Huracan Evo, STO in US due to door handle issue
Lamborghini issues recall for 21 Huracan Evo, STO in US due to door handle issue
EV prices to be as good as ICE vehicles within a year: Nitin Gadkari
EV prices to be as good as ICE vehicles within a year: Nitin Gadkari

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city