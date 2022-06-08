HT Auto
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV

The China-built EV is also being exported to Europe, and will be used by the Renault Group’s subscription-based Mobilize business unit.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2022, 11:15 AM
Renault-Jiangling joint venture's upcoming first fully-electric sedan - Yi's intelligent cockpit will be developed by BlackBerry Limited and BDStar Intelligent & Connected Vehicle Technology by using the BlackBerry QNX technology. The QNX Neutrino Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX Hypervisor will help develop an leading-edge system that will offer an immersive driving experience to the customers of the EV.

The joint venture's China-built EV is also being exported to Europe, and will be used by the Renault Group’s subscription-based Mobilize business unit as the go-to vehicle for people working in mobility services – taxis, ride-hailing, private vehicle hires and more.

(Also read | Renault unveils Scenic Vision concept car with electric and hydrogen powertrain)

Renault-Jiangling Yi's digital cockpit features a dual-linked screen design with full LCD instrumentation and spacious central console. It features a myriad of features such as In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), Voice and Gesture Recognition, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as well as Head-Up Display (HUD).

The intelligent Renault EV cockpit will also get augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and hologram functions as well as controls for ambient lights and intelligent seats. The cockpit also allows for a significant degree of personalization for both drivers and passengers alike.

The BICV advanced and intelligent cockpit is based on the company's highly reliable QNX Neutrino RTOS and features the QNX Hypervisor for design flexibility and scalability. This allows consolidation of multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating environments onto a single hardware platform. “BlackBerry QNX's operating system is one of the world’s most popular automotive real-time operating systems thanks to its high security, exceptional stability and rapid running speed," said Xu Linhao, Chairman of BICV.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2022, 11:04 AM IST
TAGS: Renault electric vehicles EVs EV electric car electric mobility
