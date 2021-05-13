Renault announces extended free service and warranty period in Covid times

Renault customers with vehicles which may have free service and/or warranty period expiring between April 1 and March 31 can now look forward to these getting extended till July 31. The decision comes shortly after several other car makers have made similar announcements owing to Covid-19-related restrictions and lockdowns in place in most states across India.

(Also read: Automakers announce warranty, service extension amid Covid-19 lockdown)

Recognizing the second wave of the pandemic as a 'challenge unlike any other faced by humanity in recent times,' Renualt India informed that the decision is to provide peace of mind to customers and ensure that they don't have to make way to dealerships and workshops in current times. Most dealerships and workshops would anyway be shut due to restrictions announced by state governments.

Renault, as well as other manufacturers, are urging existing and potential customers to make use of digital platforms for sales and service needs. It adds that it has been sharing regular advisories with its dealer partners as well as directives to comply with the guidelines issued by the local authorities and regulatory bodies.