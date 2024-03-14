HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Reckless Or Fame Seeking? Video Of Lucknow Woman's Car Stunt Promts Action

Reckless or Fame-Seeking? Video of Lucknow woman's car stunt promts action

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Mar 2024, 15:34 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A video showing a woman hanging from the door of a moving car in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked outrage and raised concerns about road safety. Th
...
Snapshot of the woman hanging from moving car's door
Snapshot of the woman hanging from moving car's door (X/@Vivek K. Tripathi)
Snapshot of the woman hanging from moving car's door
Snapshot of the woman hanging from moving car's door

A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman hanging from the door of a moving car in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The video, posted by Vivek K. Tripathi on X, quickly went viral, prompting swift action from the Lucknow Police. The woman has been booked for her dangerous behaviour.

In the video, the car can be seen moving slowly along the road, with the woman hanging from the door. The driver of the vehicle is seen holding onto the woman's waist, seemingly trying to prevent her from falling. The video sparked outrage among social media users, with many condemning the woman's actions as reckless and irresponsible.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 GT3
Engine Icon3996.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 2.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus NX
Engine Icon2494.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 64.90 - 71.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-Royce New Ghost
Engine Icon6750 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.95 - 7.95 Cr
View Details
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
Engine Icon2999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare

Tripathi, in his post, expressed concern about the incident and questioned the identity of the individuals in the car. He also noted the presence of an advocate logo on the vehicle. Following the viral video, the Lucknow Police commented on the post, stating that they had directed officials to investigate the matter and take necessary action. A case has been registered at the Sushant Golf City police station, and legal action is underway.

Also Read : Viral video of UP cops riding bike without helmet prompts challan

Social media users were quick to criticise the woman's actions, with many condemning her for endangering her life and the lives of others on the road. Some comments suggested that the stunt was an attempt to gain fame, while others criticised the woman for disrespecting the law.

The video, shared on March 12, has garnered significant attention, with over four lakh views, 1,300 likes, and numerous comments. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible behaviour while driving.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2024, 15:34 PM IST
TAGS: traffic rules traffic violation

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.