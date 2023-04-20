HT Auto
Viral video of UP cops riding bike without helmet prompts challan

By: HT Auto Desk
20 Apr 2023
A viral video of two police personnel riding motorcycle without helmet has prompted Uttar Pradesh Police to issue challan against the duo. The video, shot by two girls, went viral on social media showing how law enforcement officials flout traffic rules and do not heed to safety on roads. The video is part of a long list of such complaints often raised by citizens on social media. Only a few get penalised for the offence.

Screengrab from the video that went viral on social media in which two girls were seen recording the cops riding bike without helmet. (Courtesy: Twitter/@MANJULtoons)
The video, shot in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, shows the two police personnel riding a motorcycle in clear violation of traffic rules. The girls, riding on a scooter alongside, decided to shoot them riding without helmet. They even confronted the duo questioning them constantly on why they were not wearing helmet while riding two-wheeler. ''Where are your helmets? Aren't you ashamed. Are the rules only for the public? Don't rules apply to you?" the girls were heard shouting at the policemen which did not yield any reaction from the duo. Instead, the cops were seen speeding away in a manner which seems they tried to escape from being filmed.

Social media went abuzz after the video was posted on Twitter. Several netizens raised questions as the social media was flooded with many other incidents where police was seen violating such traffic rules casually. However, in this case, police took cognizance of the viral video and decided to take action. The Ghaziabad traffic police announced that it has issued a challan against the two policemen and imposed a fine of 1,000 on both the cops.

Wearing a helmet while riding motorcycle or scooter is mandatory in India, failing which cops are entitled to issue hefty challan to violators. The traffic rule, like all others, also apply to police. Violation of this rule can lead to suspension of licence, which can also be revoked in repeated cases. Besides a hefty fine, violators can also be jailed for three months for flouting traffic rules.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2023, 10:36 AM IST
TAGS: traffic rules traffic violation
