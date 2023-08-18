HT Auto
In a first, auto-rickshaws in Delhi to get seatbelts for passengers

By: HT Auto Desk
18 Aug 2023
Bengaluru-based cab aggregator Rapido has taken a unique initiative to equip three-wheelers with seat belts for rear passengers in Delhi. The company issued a statement on Thursday (August 17) that it will install seat belts in more than 1,000 auto-rickshaws in the national capital. The initiative undertaken by Rapido not only aims to increase safety of passengers travelling in three-wheelers but also raise awareness on road safety.

Cab aggregator Rapido has announced that it will equip more than 1,000 auto-rickshaws in Delhi with seatbelts to improve safety measures and raise awareness about road safety.
Rapido is an app-based cab aggregator based in Karnataka which operates in more than 100 cities across India. Founded in 2015, the company provides only bike-taxis and three-wheeler services to customers.

The seat belt to be installed in Rapido Auto three-wheelers are different from the ones usually seen inside a four-wheeler. The seat belts are more like lap belts, like the ones used in airplanes.

As part of the initiative, Rapido will install seat belts in three-wheelers plying in places like Malviya Nagar, Saket, Sarojini Nagar, Noida Sector 6, Kaushambi, Greater Noida (Knowledge Park) and Gurugram Sector 30 among the areas in Delhi-NCR. Rapido will also equip these auto-rickshaws with rain curtains for the rainy season. Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of Rapido Auto, said, “Autos in India do not essentially have adequate safety measures to prevent injuries in case of accidents. As a responsible service provider, we believe in bringing about a transformation in the space."

Besides Delhi NCR, this initiative has also been undertaken in other cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rapido Auto said that it has tied up with city traffic police authorities to launch safety awareness programme. The initiative includes first response training in case of road accidents, like CPR and basic life support training.

Earlier this month, Rapido had also tied up with the Uttar Pradesh Police department to promote safe driving among two-wheeler riders. As a part of this initiative the police department distributed more than 100 Rapido-branded helmets to people in Noida.The helmets were ISO certified that meet stringent quality standards.

18 Aug 2023
TAGS: city Rapido seat belt road safety

