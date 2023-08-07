Rapido partners UP Police to distribute over 100 free helmets in Noida

Bike-taxi aggregator Rapido has tied up with the Uttar Pradesh Police department to promote safe driving among two-wheeler riders. As a part of this initiative the police department distributed more than 100 Rapido-branded helmets to people in Noida. The free helmet distribution was held near the Botanical Garden Metro Station in Noida. The helmets were ISO certified that meet stringent quality standards.

The helmets were distributed to young commuters and low-income families who often lack access to proper protective gear. The distribution drive was carried out by Saurabh Srivastava, ACP Traffic, Gautam Buddha Nagar. The beneficiaries were also sensitized about the importance of wearing a helmet in context to safe driving practices.

The initiative is a part of Rapido's commitment to promote safe driving practices amongst riders and “make two-wheeler riding a safe commuting avenue in the country". By distributing free helmets, the company hopes to encourage the adoption of certified helmets among riders for increased personal safety and reducing chances of injuries and fatalities in case of road accidents.

Two-wheeler riders are the most vulnerable category on Indian roads and wearing a helmet can act as a protective gear, helping prevent fatalities in case of accidents. “The negligence amongst riders with regards to the use of preventive gears such as helmets is a cause of major concern. Wearing certified helmets properly can reduce serious injuries in accidents involving riders," said Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido. "We are thankful to have had this opportunity to participate in the UP Police led initiative for guiding riders on the pathway of safe driving practices."

As per data found in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the highest number of fatalities in road accidents are of two-wheeler riders. In 2021, approximately 70,000 riders lost their lives in accidents, which is around 44% of the total fatalities due to traffic accidents.

