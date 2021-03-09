The Delhi Economic Survey report has found that the number of vehicles in Delhi has increased significantly, doubling from 317 per thousand people back in 2005-06 to 643 per thousand in 2019-20. The report was tabled during the recent budget session of Delhi Assembly.

According to the economic survey report, Delhi had 1.18 lakh crore motorized vehicles by March 31 of 2020. While cars and jeeps make around 28 per cent of the total registered motorized vehicles, two-wheelers are about 67 per cent.

The report further highlighted that the transport department is working to ascertain the actual number of vehicles plying within Delhi as a large number of vehicles registered in the city are plying in NCR areas and those registered in NCR are plying here. Lakhs of vehicles enter Delhi on a daily basis from other states and many in the past have pointed to vehicular traffic - regardless of where these vehicles are registered - as the primary reason for road congestion, vehicular pollution as well as a high fuel demand. Whether a concrete vehicle scarappage policy is able to lighten the load remains to be seen.

Delhi has significantly more personal vehicles than most other metropolitan cities which adds a strain to the roads and infrastructure here. And while Delhi Metro and DTC bus services have sought to emerge as viable alternatives to personal vehicles, the number of such vehicles have still be steadily rising.

The economic survey report, however, has highlighted that 10.58 crore trips were made by women passengers in DTC and 8.74 crore in cluster buses during 2019-20 under the free travel facility. As such, an amount of ₹70.17 crore was paid to DTC and ₹44.53 crore to cluster buses.