Procedure to get driving licence simplified: Here's all you need to know

Several states have simplified the procedure to get a driving licence for vehicles. People will no more have to wait in the endlessly long queues for their turns at the registration offices. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR have amended the procedure to obtain a licence by taking it digital and thus making it easier than before.

Here are a few key details about how obtaining a driving licence is no more a herculean task:

From offline to online

Applicants of a learner's licence in these states can apply online by visiting the Transport Ministry website. They can fill in their details in the form, upload their documents and book a slot for the test. After the slot is booked, the applicant will get a date for the test, as per his or her convenience.

Online test

The applicant of a learner's licence will be required to give an online test at a designated transport office. The examination consists of ten questions that need to be answered in 10 minutes. One would qualify for a licence by answering six out of ten answers correctly. The certification is then mailed to the applicant, thus making it accessible from anywhere. This significantly cuts down on the waiting time compared to the earlier offline procedures.

Fee deposition

Under the new procedure, an applicant needs to deposit money online as soon as a slot is booked for the licence test. One is able to select the date of the examination as per their convenience after the fee deposition.

New RTOs in Delhi

Four new Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are being opened in Delhi in the view of increasing demand for driving licences. The state's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said that the state currently has 13 functional RTOs that provide services for driving license, international driving license, registration of vehicles and issuing operator's license.