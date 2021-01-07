Pre-launch bookings open for the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

BMW India will open pre-launch bookings for the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine from 11 January 2021 onwards. The luxury vehicle will be launched in India on 21 January 2021.

The car can be exclusively reserved online at BMW India's official website for ₹50,000. The first 50 bookings done before 12 noon on 21 January 2021 will also get a complimentary offer. These cars will come with a complimentary rear seat BMW Comfort Package worth ₹1 lakh. The package will include an iPad, iPad holder and a coat hanger.

With a longer wheelbase, enhanced space and comfort, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be the longest sedan in its segment. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. Thanks to BMW Financial Services India, customers will also enjoy the flexibility to get loan approval in the pre-booking phase itself.

