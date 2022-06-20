HT Auto
Home Auto News Pragati Maidan Tunnel In Delhi Opens For Traffic Movement

Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi opens for traffic movement

The starting point of the Pragati Maidan tunnel is near the National Sports Complex of India at the Purana Qila Road.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2022, 02:04 PM
New Delhi: Security personnel stand near the main tunnel of the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project, in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Security personnel stand near the main tunnel of the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project, in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Security personnel stand near the main tunnel of the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project, in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Security personnel stand near the main tunnel of the newly inaugurated Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project, in New Delhi.

The main tunnel of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project that was recently inaugurated, was opened for traffic movement on Monday. For the initial few days, the tunnel will open for traffic from 8 am to 8 pm on a trial basis. During this phase, traffic police and PWD officials will closely observe the movement of vehicles through the tunnel, making sure that the traffic moves smoothly, a senior official of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) told PTI.

The tunnel is 1.3-km-long and is the national capital's first such passage for vehicles. It has five underpasses and is a part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project that was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Sunday.

The Pragati Maidan passage will help commuters who are travelling from east Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad areas to places in central Delhi such as India Gate. It will help them avoid traffic snarls at ITO, Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, as per a statement from the Public Works Department (PWD).

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Traffic snarls across Delhi-NCR due to Bharat Bandh over Agnipath row)

The starting point of the tunnel is near the National Sports Complex of India at the Purana Qila Road. It passes underneath the redeveloped Pragati Maidan and merges into the Ring Road near the Pragati Power station.

Commuters hailed the opening of the tunnel. An Uttar Pradesh resident Ashima Gaur said that the tunnel will help commuters save a lot of time. She added that it will improve connectivity and traffic flow. “Opening of the tunnel was a dream of every motorist passing through ITO and nearby areas. It's good that we will now be able to avoid traffic snarls in the area," she told PTI.

Another commuter, Pradeep Kumar, said the tunnel will not only help people save time and money but also reduce pollution in the city.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2022, 02:02 PM IST
TAGS: traffic Delhi
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
The SUV can be seen stuck in sand on the Goa beach. 
Case filed against Delhi man for recklessly driving Hyundai Creta on Goa beach
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
Hyundai partners with Michelin to make next-gen tyres for premium EVs
Hyundai partners with Michelin to make next-gen tyres for premium EVs
BMW M4 GT4 race car breaks cover; gets a heated windscreen, ventilated seat, AC
BMW M4 GT4 race car breaks cover; gets a heated windscreen, ventilated seat, AC
Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi opens for traffic movement
Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi opens for traffic movement

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city