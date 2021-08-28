Porsche Taycan EV will now park itself thanks to the new updates

Porsche Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo have undergone some significant changes in terms of range, connectivity and colours. These upgrades include integration of Android Auto in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system and the availability of Remote Park Assist for the first time on the Taycan.

Porsche has now given its first all-electric Taycan model a new optional assistance system through which a user can control the parking of the EV with the help of a smartphone this can be done without the driver's presence behind the wheel. Through this, the system will automatically detect parking spaces and will measure them using the vehicle’s ultrasonic sensors and camera systems. If there is enough space, the user can start the parking process through the Porsche Connect app and then get out of the EV. The driver can continuously monitor the parking process by pressing and holding a button on the smartphone’s app interface. The Remote Park Assist function in this will take over the wheel and also control the forward and reverse movements of the electric car. If the user releases the button, the Taycan EV will immediately stop the parking manoeuvre.

The luxury automaker also introduced Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus options where prospective customers can paint their Taycan EVs as per their choice of colour, making it more personalised. These colours can range from ‘90s classic Rubystone Red, or in bright Acid Green, says Porsche. The automaker also conveys that the new Taycan model year will not be homologated separately hence there will not be any new WLTP range values. However, the real-world range of the latest versions will be greater in day-to-day use. The company has incorporated extensive technological developments to achieve this feat.

The popular EV will also now come with improved thermal management and charging functions. With the Turbo Charging Planner, the high-voltage battery can now be heated to a slightly higher temperature than before, informs Porsche. This means that one can fast charge the EV and also at a higher charge level. In addition to this, the waste heat from the electrical components will be used for battery temperature regulation to a greater extent.

The vice president of the model line Taycan Kevin Giek shares that these new updates will only make Taycan more popular among customers. “Our all-electric Taycan range is growing and thriving. The new Cross Turismo, which was added to the line-up in the spring, is proving extremely popular with our customers, as has been shown by the excellent number of orders being taken for it," he adds.