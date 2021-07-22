Porsche has entered into a collaboration with BASF to usher in the next-generation of lithium-ion batteries that could find a place in the upcoming Porsche electric models across the globe. BASF was selected by Cellforce Group which is a joint venture between Porsche and Customcells.

It may have seemed not so long ago that sports cars and electric power may not work together but almost every major sports car maker has either launched or has announced EV product(s) in recent times. The Taycan EV from Porsche is a prime example of just why the present and the future of mobility is battery powered. But to further enhance performance capabilities of such vehicles, Porsche is looking at BASF to provide high-energy HED NCM cathode active materials which contribute to high-performance battery cells for fast charging and high energy density. Production is likely to start in 2024 and initially, these batteries will power around 1,000 motorsport and high-performance vehicles.

Car makers like Porsche have to play the balancing act between having vehicles that continue to thrill while also being a CO2-neutral company. "The battery cells – especially the cathode active materials – are at the center of considerations here. We are very pleased that together with BASF we are bringing an environmentally friendly cell technology to series-production readiness," said Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche AG.

It is easy to see just why Porsche is betting big on electric power. Its Taycan EV has been well received in markets where it has been launched. In fact, the Taycan EV is reportedly nearing the sales' mark of the iconic 911. The company sold more than 9,000 units of the EV in just the first quarter of 2021. With plans afoot of driving out more all electric models, including Macan EV, Porsche would obviously want new-age batteries to deliver the performance that has long been expected of its vehicle