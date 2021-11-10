Porsche reveals 2022 Panamera Platinum Edition

Porsche has introduced an exclusive version of the Panamera sports car - a special Platinum Edition. The company has combined satin-gloss platinum design with an extended list of standard equipment to offer the special edition in three variants - Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.

The special edition model feature platinum-painted 21-inch sport wheels, black sports tailpipes, privacy glass and side window trims.

The luxury automaker has also upgraded the interior to make it live up to its exclusivity. On the inside, the door sill guards are made of brushed aluminium in black and also feature the Platinum Edition logo. All the models of this edition will also come with an analogue clock in the dashboard as standard. Porsche, however, has not made any changes in the car's powertrain.

The Panamera Platinum Edition's exterior features get a Platinum colour theme. It features air outlet trims behind the front wheels, the Porsche logo and model designation at the rear. The hybrid models get the ‘e-hybrid’ logo on the side. Meanwhile, the 20-inch Panamera Style wheels in Platinum are also available as an option.

Standard features on the Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition include air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), exterior mirrors with automatic dimming and LED matrix main headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus). The platinum edition model will also come with a panoramic roof system, Park Assist with reversing camera and the hybrid models will feature an onboard AC charger with 7.2 kW charging power.

The model will be showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show on 17 November. The company informed that Platinum Edition for the Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid will be available depending on the market. The deliveries of the units will begin at the end of January next year.