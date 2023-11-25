Check out what's new on 2024 Porsche Panamera

Porche has unveiled the 2024 Panamera in the global market.
It is the third generation of the Panamera
The performance sedan gets revised exterior, interior, changes to the powertrain as well as the suspension.
The Panamera will now feature Matrix LED headlamps as standard.
There is a new optional passenger display that measures 10.9 inches in size.
Powering the 2024 Panamera are four E-hybrid engines.
The gear lever is mounted right next to the steering wheel and there are three driving modes - Normal, Sport and Sport Plus.
The battery capacity is now 25.9 kWh. This enables an equivalent electric range of up to 91 kilometres in the combined WLTP cycle.
A new 11 kW on-board AC charger shortens the charging time at suitable charging points to 2 hours and 39 minutes.