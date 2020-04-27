Porsche has managed a way to connect the classics from its stable with the digital world. The company has come up with a new Porsche Classic Communication Management (PCCM) touch infotainment system, which is available in two variants and can be implemented in most older Porsche cars.

The PCCM blends into the dashboard of Porsche classic cars thanks to the black surface finish and the shape of the knobs. It features the Porsche logo and is suitable for the sports car generations between the first 911 models of the 1960s and the last 911 with air cooling from the start of the 1990s (993 model series). Use in earlier front and mid-engine models is also possible.

The PCCM was developed in two variants and can replace the original built-in units with 1-DIN or 2-DIN dimensions. Both infotainment systems offer a high-resolution touchscreen and modern functions such as DAB+ and Apple CarPlay as well onboard navigation. The new 2-DIN unit is also compatible with Google Android Auto.

The Porsche Classic Communication Management is an improved version of the previous radio navigation system for classic Porsche sports cars. Like this system, the new PCCM fits exactly in the 1-DIN slot which was standard in sports cars for many decades.

The PCCM is operated via two rotary knobs, six integrated buttons and a touch-sensitive 3.5-inch display. Like the predecessor model, it includes a navigation function with “Point of Interest" search in an enhanced version. Route guidance optionally takes place as a simple arrow representation in a 2D or 3D view. The corresponding map material is provided on a separate SD card.

For the first time, all users of an Apple iPhone as from version 5 can now also use their iPhone apps for media playback, navigation and telephony while driving. Media playback is also possible via an SD card, USB, AUX and Bluetooth.

The new Porsche Classic Communication Management system is available including map material for 1,439.89 euros (around ₹1.19 lakh ) or 1,606.51 euros (around ₹1.32 lakh) at the Porsche centres or via the Porsche Classic online shop.