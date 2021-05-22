Pope Francis to go green with first electric popemobile by Fisker

Pope Francis is all set to receive his first all-electric Popemobile, which will be manufactured by Los Angeles-based electric vehicle manufacturer Fisker Inc. The company has unveiled its pure electric Popemobile meant to be the official vehicle of Pope Francis. The EV will be delivered in 2022.

Henrik Fisker, Chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc, on Friday, posted on social media about his meeting with Pope Francis and the automaker's plan to build the first electric Popemobile. Henrik Fisker was also accompanied by Geeta Gupta, co-founder of the EV maker.

Commenting on the meeting and the vehicle, Henrik Fisker said "I got inspired reading that Pope Francis is very considerate about the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations."

Speaking about the vehicle, it will be a specially modified version of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV that will come with a retractable glass cupola and sustainable interior materials like carpet. It will come with features such as a solar roof and carpets made of recycled bottles from the ocean, as the electric vehicle manufacturer has revealed.

The EV manufacturing company has not revealed the cost of the modified version of the Ocean SUV that will be specially designed and built for the pope. However, the Fisker Ocean SUV price in the US starts at $37,499, and $39,152 in Germany.

The Ocean SUV production is planned to commence in November 2022, through the EV maker's contract manufacturer Magna International Inc in Europe.

Relation between Pope Francis and the environment-friendly mobility medium is not new. In 2020 as well, he received a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai sedan, which was specially designed and built by the Japanese automobile giant for Pope's mobility purposes.