Planning to buy new vehicle? Check which models are getting costlier from April

Various auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have announced an increase in prices of their cars and bikes from April 1. They have attributed the hike in prices to overall inflation in the market as well as regulatory requirements such as BS 6 Phase II - that requires vehicles to follow stricter emission norms. Companies have started updating their model lineups to be compliant with the latest requirements.

From April 1, vehicles will need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels. This device will constantly monitor key parts of the vehicle such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, for meeting emission standards.

Maruti Suzuki is increasing prices of its models from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rising inflation and regulatory requirements. However, the carmaker hasn't yet revealed the quantum of price hike that it intends to implement. The home-grown automaker has had seven price hikes since January of 2021 in small amounts given the input costs have been rising over time.

Honda Cars India will increase the price of Amaze, one of its best-selling models, for the same reasons. The price of the model will go up by around ₹12,000, depending on variants. The sedan is currently priced from ₹6.89 lakh and extends all the way up to ₹9.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version.

Hero MotoCorp will also be increasing ex-showroom prices across its two-wheeler range from next month. The price hike will be around two per cent and has been made largely due to the cost increases in the wake of compliance with OBD 2 and RDE regulations. The exact quantum of the price hike will vary depending on the model and the market.

Tata Motors commercial vehicles prices will also be hiked by up to 5% ahead of BS6 Phase II norms.

