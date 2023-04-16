A quick look at upcoming car launches for April

In terms of new car launches, April has been a very exciting month till now
Mercedes-Benz launched its most powerful AMG ever, the AMG GT63 S e-performance
Lamborghini also launched its Urus S at ₹4.18 crore ex-showroom
However, many more exciting launches are lined up for the month
Tata Motors will be launching the Nexon EV Max's Dark Edition on April 17
MG Motor India will be launching its second electric vehicle - Comet - on April 19
Citroen is gearing up to launch the seven-seater version of C3 on April 27
Maruti is preparing to launch the Baleno-based Fronx soon as well
The crossover was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023