A quick look at upcoming car launches for April

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 16, 2023

 In terms of new car launches, April has been a very exciting month till now

Mercedes-Benz launched its most powerful AMG ever, the AMG GT63 S e-performance

 Lamborghini also launched its Urus S at 4.18 crore ex-showroom

However, many more exciting launches are lined up for the month

 Check product page

Tata Motors will be launching the Nexon EV Max's Dark Edition on April 17

MG Motor India will be launching its second electric vehicle - Comet - on April 19

 Citroen is gearing up to launch the seven-seater version of C3 on April 27

 Maruti is preparing to launch the Baleno-based Fronx soon as well 

The crossover was first showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Click for detailed report
Click Here