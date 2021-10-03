Planning to buy a second-hand electric vehicle? Keep these facts in mind

At a time when the global oil and gas industry is puzzled about its future and trying to find new business solutions for the coming decades, the EV industry is witnessing a rapid surge in demand. Globally, the pandemic has caused havoc for the auto industry at large. In the EV segment though demand and sales have increased substantially.

While the rising fuel costs are driving consumers towards electric vehicles, demand for personal mobility at the time of pandemic is igniting the trend further.

Another interesting trend in the passenger vehicle market is the high demand for pre-owned or used vehicles. The reason behind this is used vehicles come at affordable prices compared to brand new models. At the same time, they serve the purpose of personal mobility without burning consumers' pockets like completely new vehicles.

With the rising sales of electric vehicles, the pre-owned vehicle market is expected to witness a surge in the share of green vehicles. While consumers are more or less aware of the factors to consider while buying a used ICE vehicle, do they know what should be the factors to check while buying EVs?

Here are the facts you should keep in mind.