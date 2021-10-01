Home > Auto > News > Petrol, diesel prices see yet another hike. Check fuel prices in your city today
  • Petrol and diesel prices are once again hovering around record figures across the country.

Petrol and diesel prices saw yet another hike on Friday with commuters now having to pay even more for a litre of the automotive fuels from the first day of the new month. While per litre price of petrol was raised by 25 paise, the per litre price rise for diesel is 30 paise.

With the latest price revision, a litre of petrol costs 101.89 in Delhi and 107.95 in Mumbai. The per-litre diesel rate is at 90.17 and 97.84 in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol now costs 102.47 while diesel is at 93.27. The figures are 99.58 and 94.74 in Chennai.

Petrol and diesel rates across India today, October 1:

 Petrol (INR, per litre)Diesel (INR, per litre)
Jaipur108.8899.45
Bengaluru105.4495.70
Hyderabad10698.39
Patna104.6496.40
Lucknow98.9990.59
Thiruvananthapuram104.1397.03
Bhopal110.3799.09
  Source: IOC

Petrol prices had remained stationery for around three weeks till recently but Friday's hike is now the third such rise in a short span of time. Diesel, meanwhile, has witnessed five hikes. Prices of both fuels vary owing to differences in state levies and taxes imposed.

Friday's pricing puts rates of both fuel at near-record levels yet again. Petrol rate in Delhi had hit 101.84 back in July while reaching 107.83 in Mumbai in the same month.

What is pushing petrol and diesel rates up?

The increase in global rates is being cited as one of the reasons for the most-recent price hikes. Crude prices in the international market are at a nearly three-year high as supply disruptions remain. India imports nearly 85% of its oil needs which means fluctuations in international rates has an impact on fuel prices in the country. But what also has a big impact are taxes and levies imposed by central and state governments. And with no sign of fuel prices being brought under Goods and Services Tax (GST) ambit, there is also no sign of a respite in the offing.

