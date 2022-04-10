HT Auto
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on Sunday: Know rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased by 10 per litre for each fuel in previous two weeks.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2022, 09:26 AM
A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a two-wheeler in New Delhi.

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday remain unchanged for a fourth straight day. This hiatus comes after a relentless hike of 10 per litre for both petrol and diesel in the last two weeks. Currently, petrol price in Delhi is at an all-time high of 105.41 per litre, while in Mumbai too the motor fuel is at an all-time high of 120.51 per litre. Diesel prices in Delhi and Mumbai are at 96.67 per litre and 104.77 per litre, respectively.

(Also read: Petrol, diesel, CNG prices soaring: What's driving the cost higher)

Among other cities across India, Kolkata is selling petrol and diesel at 115.12 per litre and 99.83 per litre respectively. A litre of petrol in Chennai costs 110.89 and diesel at 100.94 per litre. The price of petrol in Bengaluru is 111.09 per litre, while the price of diesel is 94.79 per litre.

Not only petrol and diesel, CNG and Auto LPG prices too have been increased multiple times in the last few days, increasing pressure on the motorists as well and non-motorists common people as well.

Petrol and diesel prices started climbing on March 22 breaking a four and half months hiatus, when Indian oil marketing companies kept daily price revision on hold in the light of the five state assembly elections across the country. While the government has attributed the latest price surge of petrol and diesel to the hike in crude oil prices in the international market, the cruise price has come down lower in the last few days after hitting $139 per barrel. However, the reduction has not been reflected in the petrol and diesel pricing in India.

The relentless hike in petrol and diesel prices have been impacting the daily commodity and essential item prices as well, taking prices higher and putting pressure on the citizens.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2022, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: Petrol diesel petrol price diesel price fuel price oil price
