People who fail driving test in Delhi may soon get video recording. Here's why

Those who fail their permanent driving licence (DL) tests in Delhi could soon get access to the video recording of their performance in the test, Hindustan Times reported. This will help people polish their skills by looking at the video and seeing what they did wrong. The state transport department is working on the project to provide (DL) applicants a video of their driving test, in case they fail in the view of the higher failure rate on the city's automated test tracks.

“We have received feedback from several regional transport offices (RTOs) that test takers often seek a copy of their video. It is mostly to understand where they went wrong, so they can improve their driving skills," a senior transport official was quoted as saying.

The official added that every driving test for a permanent licence in Delhi is video-graphed in accordance with court orders. “We are checking the legality of making it available to the applicant," he said. The service could also be offered to applicants as a strict on-request facility.

As per the HT report, results of the first one year of the automated tracks showed that at least 48.91% applicants failed the driving test at the three tracks that were opened by July 2019. However, before these automated tracks were opened, the rate of failed applicants was only 16.24%.

Before the opening of the automated tracks, driving tests were conducted on the main road with usual traffic. In those tests, the applicant had to drive straight for less than a kilometre and a motor licencing inspector would supervise him or her. The test result would be the discretion of the licencing officer. But with the new test format, the licencing officer oversees the test, then take a print-out of the result and sign it.