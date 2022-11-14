HT Auto
Home Auto News Pedal Power: Swedish Cyclist Travels To Egypt To Raise Climate Awareness

Pedal power: Swedish cyclist travels to Egypt to raise climate awareness

The activist and her electric bicycle have become a center of attraction as many people are keen to take photos with them around the climate conference venue.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2022, 17:38 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Dorothee Hildebrandt, 72, rides her bike to the UN climate summit COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt (AP)
Dorothee Hildebrandt, 72, rides her bike to the UN climate summit COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt (AP)
Dorothee Hildebrandt, 72, rides her bike to the UN climate summit COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt (AP)
Dorothee Hildebrandt, 72, rides her bike to the UN climate summit COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

‘Stop climate change': To deliver this crucial message, a 72-year-old activist Dorothee Hildebrandt pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. On her pink electric bicycle, which she fondly calls Miss Piggy, after the temperamental character from The Muppet Show — she took a trip of more than four months. She went past Europe and the Middle East until she arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula.

Hildebrandt's goal was to reach the annual UN climate conference, also known as COP27, to raise awareness and urge world leaders to take concrete steps to stop climate change. Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and this needs to be halved by 2030 in order to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord of 2015.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Cfmoto Electric Bike (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto Electric Bike
₹2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Xf3r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xf3r
300 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bajaj Ns250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Ns250
₹1.6 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Gixxer 250 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer 250
249 cc
₹1.64 - 1.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jawa 42 (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42
293 cc
₹1.65 - 1.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Cbr150r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Cbr150r
₹1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Mercedes, Ford, Volvo, GM agree to phase out combustion engine by 2040

Dorothee Hildebrandt, 72, prepares her bike at her host's apartment to ride to the U.N. climate summit COP27 venue in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Hildebrandt biked from Sweden to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for COP27 to raise awareness and urge world leaders gathered at the conference to take concrete steps to stop climate change. (AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell)
Dorothee Hildebrandt, 72, prepares her bike at her host's apartment to ride to the U.N. climate summit COP27 venue in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Hildebrandt biked from Sweden to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for COP27 to raise awareness and urge world leaders gathered at the conference to take concrete steps to stop climate change. (AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell) (AP)
Dorothee Hildebrandt, 72, prepares her bike at her host's apartment to ride to the U.N. climate summit COP27 venue in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Hildebrandt biked from Sweden to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for COP27 to raise awareness and urge world leaders gathered at the conference to take concrete steps to stop climate change. (AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell)
Dorothee Hildebrandt, 72, prepares her bike at her host's apartment to ride to the U.N. climate summit COP27 venue in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Hildebrandt biked from Sweden to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for COP27 to raise awareness and urge world leaders gathered at the conference to take concrete steps to stop climate change. (AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell) (AP)

It's been a week since the activist arrived at the summit and she travels to the venue everyday, some 15 kilometers or 9 miles from the conference center, to meet other activists and to attend events. Her e-bike has become a center of attraction as many people are keen to take photos with her around the conference venue. “They really have to stop climate change," Hildebrandt told AP, referring to the world leaders. “Even if it is uncomfortable."

She added that though this long bike ride was uncomfortable for her, she wanted to show that if there's a will, there is a way. "It was uncomfortable for me... this long ride," she said. But she wanted to show that if there's a will, "you can do it," she said.

Hildebrandt got her first bicycle at the age of 10 and since then, she hasn't stopped pedaling. She said that her activism and biking, which she documents on social media, is for the children and further generations of the world.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2022, 17:38 PM IST
TAGS: electric bike electric cycle electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Pedal power: Swedish cyclist travels to Egypt to raise climate awareness
Pedal power: Swedish cyclist travels to Egypt to raise climate awareness
Good news for auto component suppliers as they register growth this fiscal
Good news for auto component suppliers as they register growth this fiscal
Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect
Jeep Grand Cherokee launching this week: What to expect
Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this
Owner of a BS 3 petrol or BS 4 diesel car in Delhi? Read this
Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day
Over 200 TVS iQube electric scooters delivered in Delhi in single day

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city