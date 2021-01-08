Pay with FASTag, get discount: 5% off on toll at Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Vehicle owners will get a cashback of five per cent over payment of toll through FASTag at toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Bandra-Worli Sealink from January 11, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said on Thursday.

As per a release issued by the transport body, the cashback scheme was launched in a bid to increase the number of vehicles using FASTag.

The scheme will be applicable for cars, jeeps and SUVs for a limited period, it was stated.

(Also read: Monthly transactions through FASTag increased by 1.36 crore in December)

FASTag programme uses radio-frequency identification technology, which provides users a smooth crossover at toll plazas without halting. The payment is made digitally through the FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

"During every journey, five per cent of the toll amount will be directly deposited in the FASTag account of vehicle owners travelling on Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Bandra-Worli Sea Link," Vijay Waghmare, joint managing director of the MSRDC said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has appointed MSRDC as a Nodal agency to develop the necessary infrastructure for FASTag system at toll plazas across the state.

According to the MSRDC, FASTag has been implemented on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Satara-Kagal highway and four entry points of Mumbai city.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.