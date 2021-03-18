If you have a 15-year-old car or any other vehicle, you will have to pay a huge amount for the RC renewal of such vehicles. The Ministry of Roads and Transport has issued a draft notification explaining how costly it will become to own an old vehicle later this year. The notification is part of the broader vehicle scrappage policy earlier proposed by the govt in Union Budget which said passenger vehicles older than 20 years and commercial vehicles which are 15 years old will have to undergo mandatory fitness tests to stay on

According to the notification, a vehicle owner will have to pay ₹5,000 for the RC renewal of the car. At the same time, for a bike, the owner will have to pay 1000 rupees instead of the current ₹300. The worst hit would be the bus and truck operators. It would be 21 times more expensive for them to get a fitness renewal certificate for a 15-year-old bus or truck. When the rule kicks in, they will have to pay ₹12,500 for renewal.

These changes are being made under the vehicle scraping policy. According to this proposal, due to the delay in renewal of registration of the vehicle, the fine will have to be paid from ₹300 to ₹500 per month. On the other hand, the delay in obtaining the fitness certificate of the commercial vehicle will attract a fine of ₹50 per day.

The registration fee for the motorcycle has been kept at ₹300 and the fee for the renewal is ₹1000. Similarly, the registration rate for three-wheelers is ₹600 and the renewal rate is ₹2,500. The car's registration fee is ₹600 while its renewal fee will be ₹5,000. Similarly, the fee for registration of imported vehicle is ₹5,000 and the fee for its renewal is proposed to be ₹40,000.

As far as commercial vehicles are concerned, a new fitness certificate for a motorcycle will cost ₹500, while the renewal of the certificate will cost ₹1,000. In the case of a three-wheeler, a new fitness certificate will be made for ₹1,000, while the renewal of the certificate will cost ₹3,500.

In the case of a taxi or cab, a new fitness certificate will be made for ₹1,000, while the renewal of the certificate will cost ₹7,000. In case of Medium Goods or Passenger Vehicle, a new fitness certificate will be made for ₹1,300, while renewing the certificate will cost ₹10,000. Similarly, a new fitness certificate for a bus or truck will be made for ₹1,500, while the cost of renewing it will be ₹12,500.