Park and order: This food chain plans a four-lane outlet to cater to cars only

Driving through a food outlet to collect orders is not something new and this system has in fact become even more popular amid the coronavirus pandemic where it has been advised to maintain social-distancing and avoid physical contact.

Cars, in such cases, have served as safer way to get chores done or even as social hubs for everything from drive-thru movies to weddings and getting food. Now imagine a windowless food outlet dedicatedly catering to only cars. Well, this is something that Border Foods, one of the largest Taco Bell franchises in the US, has been working on.

The company plans to build an ultimate drive-thru facility that can handle multiple cars at once while completely foregoing the dine-in option, as reported by Bring Me the News. When the world is trying to modify its ways and adapt the rules of the new normal, foregoing human contact for food orders is the ultimate solution that the company is look at.

All lanes of the drive-thru will be reserved for orders placed online or via apps on phones. There will be one lane with a traditional window that will cater to those who want to place orders verbally. Food will be being delivered down to the cars through a small food elevator - named a dumbwaiter. This means the kitchen would be located above the drive-thru lanes.

Border Foods has proposed to build this futuristic Taco Bell outlet in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park in the US and if approved, the construction might begin from May this year. The city's Planning Commission is yet to discuss the proposal.

As per the proposal, the "experimental" outlet would be constructed on a 3,028-square-foot space, having a two-story Taco Bell building and four drive-thru lanes. There could possibly be a small space inside for counter ordering.