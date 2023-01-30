Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why

In a move that is likely to help ease the burden on Indian roads while also aiding in bringing down vehicular emissions, more than nine lakh government vehicles older than 15 years will be taken off roads from April 1 onwards. The figure also includes buses and other such vehicles owned by the central and state governments, transport corporations as well as public sector undertakings

The decision to take such vehicles off roads was confirmed by Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways at an event organised by FICCI where he also stressed - once again - on the numerous steps taken by the government to promote alternate fuels like ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG, bio-LNG and electric vehicles. “We have now approved the scrapping of more than nine lakh government vehicles, which are more than 15 years old, and polluting buses and cars will go off the road and new vehicles with alternative fuels will replace them," he said at the event. “This will further reduce air pollution to a great extent."

The list of government vehicles older than 15 years excludes special purpose vehicles which are used by armed forces and for maintaining law and order, and for internal security purposes. All other vehicles will be de-registered and scrapped.

For people at large who own a private vehicle older than 20 years or a commercial vehicle older than 15 years, a special fitness test is mandatory for the said vehicle. If the said vehicle is not subjected to the test or if it fails it, it needs to be scrapped under the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy which was launched in 2021. Special incentives have been announced for owners of such vehicles if and when they choose to purchase a new vehicle. This would ensure that while older vehicles - which often tend to pollute much more than newer ones - are taken off Indian roads, it also gives an impetus to demand for new vehicles.

(With inputs from PTI)

