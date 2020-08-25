Over 1,900 vehicles fined, 10 impounded for flouting Covid-19 curbs in Noida

Fifteen people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Owners of more than 1,900 vehicles were issued Challans, while 10 vehicles were impounded for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded over 7,200 Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic.

"Six FIRs were registered and 15 people arrested for violating the Covid-19 curbs. A total of 4,936 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,936 of them while another 10 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

A total of ₹2,47,800 was collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said.

