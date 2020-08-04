Almost a dozen vehicles were impounded and challans issued to owners of another 1,470 across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, where the pandemic has claimed at least 43 lives so far, according to official figures.

"A total of 4,745 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,470 of them while another 11 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, ₹1,58,700 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

