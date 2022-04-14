HT Auto
One Moto to launch two new EVs, ramp up production to 1 lakh units per year

HT Auto caught up with Aditya Reddy, One Moto's VP, Marketing and Sales to have an insight on its business plans and strategies to grow its market share.
By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2022, 08:56 PM
One Moto Electa escooter (right). Aditya Reddy, VP, Marketing and Sales, One Moto (Right)
One Moto Electa escooter (right). Aditya Reddy, VP, Marketing and Sales, One Moto (Right)
One Moto Electa escooter (right). Aditya Reddy, VP, Marketing and Sales, One Moto (Right)
One Moto Electa escooter (right). Aditya Reddy, VP, Marketing and Sales, One Moto (Right)

The Indian electric two-wheeler space has seen a lot of action lately. A number of new players are stepping in the burgeoning space and taking the market by storm. One such player is the British premium EV brand One Moto India that has already introduced several products in the country. HT Auto caught up with Aditya Reddy, brand's VP, Marketing and Sales to have an insight on its business plans and strategies to grow its market share.

Question: Recent developments of the brand and how are you planning to cope up with big names who are in the same business?

Response: The focus and target segments of brands are different here. One Moto India has already launched three models back to back, and has captured the premium segment of the market. Moving ahead we are also looking at introducing products to capture the last mile delivery B2B sector. Additionally, the brand believes that the key lies in the after sales support. Therefore, we are completely focused on expanding our reach in terms of providing after sales support to its customers.

Question: How do you see the EV two-wheelers shaping up in coming years?

Response: Understanding the current pace of acceptance and growth we can expect a considerable adoption country wide in the next 5 years. If we go by the projections then the sector is expected to  grow by 87% in the coming 5 years considering the government schemes, subsidies, and awareness of environmental protection.

Question: You have Electa, Commuta and Byka for selling in Indian markets, what all models are you planning to launch?

Response: Within a span of 6 months of the brand launch in India we brought 3 products on road- Byka, Commuta and Electa. We have received an overwhelming response, following which we feel encouraged to launch two more EV two wheelers. Additionally, we also have plans to penetrate into the commercial 4-wheeler market.

Question: What are your after sales plan?

Response: One Moto has already gone on an aggressive brand association spree to ensure last mile support. We have launched RSA in partnership with global assurance recently. Additionally, we are also introducing a door-to-door service facility to enhance customer experience. On top of this, we understand that electric vehicles are still a new concept to customers that are riding them, and they need more understanding on better maintenance of their vehicle. Unlike ICE products that have stayed here for ages, this is a very different experience. To fill in this gap, we are planning to launch an awareness campaign on how one can efficiently use and maintain EVs for a longer run, and how to manage battery life.

Question: What will be the monthly production capacity for one moto?

Response: Currently, the production capacity is 2500 units per month and as we progress the target is to ensure 100,000 units per year by the end of 2024.

Question: What is your take on the current government policy on EV?

Response: Things have picked up a pace in terms of electric vehicles in India. New players have forayed to explore the possibilities. And auto giants are announcing back to back products in space. The motivation and drive is a result of the supportive government policies only. Now with the conversation around battery swapping policy and focus on charging stations infrastructure we can expect establishing a strong framework for the industry at large. Yes, a little more push towards inhouse R&D would act as a catalyst to the entire sector.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 08:55 PM IST
TAGS: EVs Electric Vehicles One Moto One Moto EVs Electric vehicle
