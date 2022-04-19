HT Auto
Home Auto News Ola, Uber Taxi Drivers' Strike Against Cng Price Hike Enters Second Day

Ola, Uber taxi drivers' strike against CNG price hike enters second day

Besides CNG subsidy, the cab aggregators' association in Delhi is also asking the government to consider revision of fares.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 03:16 PM
File photo of Ola logo used for representational purpose (HT_PRINT)
File photo of Ola logo used for representational purpose (HT_PRINT)
File photo of Ola logo used for representational purpose (HT_PRINT)
File photo of Ola logo used for representational purpose

The strike called by drivers of ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola against CNG price hike in Delhi has entered its second day. The drivers have been demanding subsidy on CNG prices and revision of fare rates. According to Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm which retails CNG in the national capital and adjoining cities, the price of a kg of CNG in Delhi NCR currently costs 71.61. 

The price of CNG has been hiked as many as three times in the first two weeks of April and 11 times since March 7 this year. As most app-based cabs remained off the roads on Tuesday, several people faced difficulties due to non-availability of rides and surge pricing. 

(Also read | Why CNG has seen unprecedented hike in India in last six weeks)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

A decision on whether the strike will be continued or postponed will be taken in the evening, Ravi Rathore, president of Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association Delhi, told PTI. The association represents drivers that are a part of the app-based cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber. "Ola, Uber cabs are not plying on the roads today. Our protest at Jantar Mantar has started. A call on the future course of action will taken in the evening," he said.

Besides CNG subsidy, the association is also asking the government to consider revision of fares. "It has become tough for auto and cab drivers to survive after hike in fuel prices. Fares of app-based cabs have not been revised for a long time in the city. Seeing the steep rise in CNG prices, the government should increase fares," Rathore said.

The auto-rickshaw and yellow-black taxi unions, which were a part of the strike on Monday, have however decided to postpone their protest, bringing some relief to Delhiites. Thus, the impact of the strike was minimized on Tuesday. "I tried booking a cab but the waiting period was about 15-20 minutes… so I decided to take an auto to Lajpat Nagar from AIIMS," a commuter told PTI.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 03:16 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Uber CNG CNG price hike
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour launched at ₹39.20 lakh, gets airbags, DCT gearbox
2022 Honda Gold Wing Tour launched at 39.20 lakh, gets airbags, DCT gearbox
Power steering for motorcycles? Yamaha developing groundbreaking tech
Power steering for motorcycles? Yamaha developing groundbreaking tech
Mercedes EQS SUV unveiled in electric form, complete with massive hyperscreen
Mercedes EQS SUV unveiled in electric form, complete with massive hyperscreen
Ola, Uber taxi drivers' strike against CNG price hike enters second day
Ola, Uber taxi drivers' strike against CNG price hike enters second day
Madhya Pradesh to organize car and bike rally ahead of 'Auto Show 2022'
Madhya Pradesh to organize car and bike rally ahead of 'Auto Show 2022'

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city