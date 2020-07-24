Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Ola Foundation - Ola's social welfare arm - has said that it has helped provide around 1 crore meals to 55,918 families of driver partners across the country.

Under its 'Drive the Driver' fund which also had contributions from Ola employees and investors - apart from crowdfunding from citizens and other institutions, the organisation informed that meals were sent out so that families of driver partners could tide over prevailing times of uncertainty. The fund was launched in March and has also helped provide assistance in 843 cases of medical emergencies across 25 cities. "The intention behind the fund was to provide short term and long term assistance to the driver-community as they continue to recover from the economic impact of the crisis," a press statement issued by Ola Foundation read.

The meals were distributed as care packages once Ola Foundation stated it had set up 200 locations. These packages included food staples like rice, flour and lentils and were enough to feed a family of four for two weeks. The distribution process also adhered to health and sanitization guidelines.

Ola Foundation further claims that financial assistance were provided to 843 families of driver partners in over 119 cities.