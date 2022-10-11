HT Auto
Ola Electric to release MoveOS 3 on Diwali: Check details

Ola Electric to release MoveOS 3 on Diwali: Check details

Ola Electric currently sells S1 and S1 Pro in the Indian market. Apart from, MoveOS 3, they might also launch accessories and a new affordable scooter.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2022, 11:31 AM
File photo of Ola S1 Pro used for representation purpose.
Ola Electric has announced that they will be launching MoveOS 3 update for their electric scooters on this Diwali. This was announced in a tweet which also said, “Our silent 8.5kW motor is about to speak up." There is also a video in which we can hear the S1 Pro producing a sound of an engine. So, one of the features, that Ola will be bringing with MoveOS 3 is acceleration sounds.

It is expected that the person would be able to choose from several different sounds that the manufacturer will offer. There are also several other features that Ola Electric promised when they first launched the scooter. 

Features that are expected to come in the future updates are hill hold, voice assist/control, moods, widgets, profiles and calling. Some features that have been spotted on the MoveOS 3's beta version are moods, document storage, wifi connectivity, fall detection, halo lamp, hazard lights and proximity.

(Also read: Ola Electric to launch new product on its Diwali event on 22 October)

Other things that we can expect that Ola might launch on Diwali are accessories for the scooters. These could include a centre stand, a footrest, a tyre pressure monitoring system etc.

There are also rumours that Ola Electric will launch a more affordable electric scooter that will be priced at around 80,000. This will make it one of the most affordable premium electric scooter in the Indian market. It would have less range than the S1 and will be less powerful also.

Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal has been teasing something big for its customers, but he has not revealed any details. His tweet said, “Planning something BIG for our launch event this month! Will accelerate the #EndICEAge revolution by at least 2 years. Really excited"

As of now, Ola Electric has the S1 and S1 Pro in their line-up. The S1 costs 99,999 (ex-showroom) whereas the S1 Pro is priced at 1,39,999 (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2022, 10:31 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Electric scooters S1 Pro
