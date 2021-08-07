Ola Electric scooter to offer reverse mode, launch on August 15

The upcoming Ola Electric scooter will be offered with a reverse mode, the company has confirmed. CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posted a video on social media of an Ola e-scooter being driven in reverse gear, with a caption, "A revolution to Reverse climate change!" The Ola Electric scooter is scheduled to be launched in the country on August 15.

Riders will be able to operate the reverse mode on the e-scooter at a high speed as well, the company hinted. "You can reverse the Ola Scooter at an unbelievable pace," it wrote on its official Twitter handle.

The scooter is currently available for bookings at a refundable token amount of ₹499. The company has so far received bookings from over 1,000 cities across the country since opening it in late July. The scooter is expected to be priced at around ₹one lakh and this can further reduce with the state-level subsidies. The company may follow a direct-to-home sales model for the its first e-scooter.

