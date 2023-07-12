HT Auto
Home Auto News Ola Electric Ceo Bhavish Aggarwal Takes A Dig At Hero Motocorp And Bajaj Auto Again. Here's What He Said

Ola CEO takes a dig at leading legacy two-wheeler makers again. Details here

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2023, 15:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal seems to be in the mood of mocking the legacy players in the Indian two-wheeler market. After tweeting on Tuesday mocking the collaborations between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson, Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles, he again took a dig at the two legacy players on Wednesday. The Ola Electric CEO dubbed the internal combustion engine technology-powered vehicles as sitting ducks.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has dubbed the ICE vehicles as sitting ducks.
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has dubbed the ICE vehicles as sitting ducks.

In his latest tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal said that if the internal combustion engine-powered vehicle manufacturers don't lead the transition towards electric mobility, others will do it for them. Clearly, Ola Electric CEO pointed out the fact that the legacy players are slow in terms of transitioning to electric mobility.

Also Read : Ola Electric to launch a new electric scooter in July, teases ahead of debut

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Aggarwal said that leading two-wheeler companies can do more for themselves, the industry and the country by building electric bikes under their own banner rather than opting for contract manufacturing old western ICE brands. "Have heard many people batting for ICE saying it protects jobs. Well intentioned but naive. Best way to protect, grow jobs is to lead in building future tech at global scale. All of ICE is a sitting duck. If they don’t lead the transition, others will do it for them. “Leading 2W companies" can do more for themselves, industry and country by building EV bikes under their own banner than contract manufacture old western ICE brands," he wrote.

Ola boos' tweet comes just a few days after Harley-Davidson launched its most affordable motorcycle ever, the X440 in India, which has been designed, developed and built in the country in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. Also, British iconic motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles launched its Speed 400 in collaboration with Bajaj Auto. While Bajaj joined hands with Triumph back in 2017, Hero MotoCorp joined forces with Harley-Davidson in late 2020. Both the homegrown two-wheeler giants have been major names in the Indian two-wheeler space with their range of ICE-powered models. However, in the EV space, both have been slow in terms of bringing new products.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2023, 15:12 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric electric vehicle electric motorcycle electric bike electric scooter Ev electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.