Ola CEO takes a dig at leading legacy two-wheeler makers again. Details here

Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal seems to be in the mood of mocking the legacy players in the Indian two-wheeler market. After tweeting on Tuesday mocking the collaborations between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson, Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles , he again took a dig at the two legacy players on Wednesday. The Ola Electric CEO dubbed the internal combustion engine technology-powered vehicles as sitting ducks.

In his latest tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal said that if the internal combustion engine-powered vehicle manufacturers don't lead the transition towards electric mobility, others will do it for them. Clearly, Ola Electric CEO pointed out the fact that the legacy players are slow in terms of transitioning to electric mobility.

Aggarwal said that leading two-wheeler companies can do more for themselves, the industry and the country by building electric bikes under their own banner rather than opting for contract manufacturing old western ICE brands. "Have heard many people batting for ICE saying it protects jobs. Well intentioned but naive. Best way to protect, grow jobs is to lead in building future tech at global scale. All of ICE is a sitting duck. If they don’t lead the transition, others will do it for them. “Leading 2W companies" can do more for themselves, industry and country by building EV bikes under their own banner than contract manufacture old western ICE brands," he wrote.

Ola boos' tweet comes just a few days after Harley-Davidson launched its most affordable motorcycle ever, the X440 in India, which has been designed, developed and built in the country in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. Also, British iconic motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles launched its Speed 400 in collaboration with Bajaj Auto. While Bajaj joined hands with Triumph back in 2017, Hero MotoCorp joined forces with Harley-Davidson in late 2020. Both the homegrown two-wheeler giants have been major names in the Indian two-wheeler space with their range of ICE-powered models. However, in the EV space, both have been slow in terms of bringing new products.

