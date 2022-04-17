Okinawa recalls 3,215 units of Praise Pro electric scooters

This move comes in the wake of a few fire incidents that involve electric scooters. Last month fire incidents involving an Ola Electric scooter and Jitendra New EV Tech have also been reported.

Okinawa Autotech has issued a recall of 3,215 units of its electric scooter, Okinawa Praise Pro. Okinawa has recalled these electric scooters to check and fix any issues related to batteries. PTI reports that the company has issued a statement saying the initiative is part of the company's comprehensive power pack health check-up camps. Okinawa has initiated this recall amid various instances of fire in electric two-wheelers across the country that has attracted significant attention from the citizens.

Okinawa stated the batteries of these EVs will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and will be repaired, if needed, free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorised dealerships across India. The electric two-wheeler maker is working closely with its dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is carried out as per the convenience of its customers, for which the vehicle owners will be contacted individually, added the report. “This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company's long-standing commitment to customer safety," said the company in a statement.

On April 16, an incident in Tamil Nadu was reported where a fire broke out in an Okinawa dealership. The source of the fire was said to be an electric scooter parked inside the dealership. No one was injured in this accident. However, the damage endured by the dealership is yet to be ascertained.

Last month, after an Ola electric scooter caught fire in Pune, the government had ordered a probe to look into the matter. The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry.

Another fire incident that involves EV maker Jitendra New EV Tech took place on April 9 when a container truck caught fire while transporting electric scooters near the company's factory gate at Nashik in Maharashtra.

