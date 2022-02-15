Okinawa Autotech inaugurates 2nd plant to meet rising e-scooter demand in India

HT Auto
Okinawa currently has an annual production capacity of 1,80,000 units but the second plant will further bolster this figure.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 08:32 AM
An aerial view of the second Okinawa facility in the country.
Okinawa Autotech, a formidable player in the Indian electric scooter space, announced on Tuesday that its second manufacturing facility is now fully operational and will help the company meet with the rising demand for electric scooters. Located in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, the manufacturing facility is touted as a modern establishment which aims to further help Okinawa expand its aim of local production.

Okinawa has informed that the plant at Bhiwadi will employ over 250 people across various functional areas and help the company up its production capacity which currently stands at 1,80,000 units each year from the first facility located in Alwar. There is also an increased focus on expanding customer touchpoints in metro cities as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations. “The market is evolving at a fast pace, and the ramped-up capacity will undoubtedly aid us in bolstering the mass transition to e-mobility with a diverse and innovative product portfolio," says Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech. "It (the second manufacturing facility) will tremendously help in achieving our ambitious plans to remain market leaders in the Indian EV industry while also assisting in the much-needed transition to clean energy."

Okinawa is counted among the formidable players in the electric two-wheeler space, along with the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy and Ola Electric. But the electric mobility space is also a level playing field with a large number of newer players as well as start-ups expanding options available to prospective buyers.

India's move towards electric mobility is being primarily powered by electric two and three wheelers. While OEMs are also looking at more affordable electric cars, the thrust in the near future is still likely to come via two and three-wheelers.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 08:31 AM IST
TAGS: Okinawa Autotech Okinawa EV Electric scooter e-scooter electric mobility
