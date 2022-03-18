HT Auto
Home Auto News Oil Prices At A Record: Per Litre Petrol Price In India Vs Major Countries

Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries

A litre of petrol in India remains costly even as global rates soar in most parts of the world. How much are you paying compared to your global counterparts?
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2022, 08:25 AM
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels. (REUTERS)
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels. (REUTERS)
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels. (REUTERS)
Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.

Global oil prices have been at record high levels, well into the three-digit dollar mark for a single barrel, pushing petrol and diesel prices in most countries to astronomical highs. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a spike in global crude prices with motorists and transporters feeling the brunt in particular.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Price of petrol and diesel in India have been significantly high than ever before but recent months have not seen a daily revision as was previously expected. Not yet anyway. The fuel rates in the country are subjected to a number of central as well as state taxes and levies which results in the varying per-litre selling price. On an average though, a litre of petrol is currently at around 101 ($1.345).

A quick look at countries where petrol is cheapest and where it is the most expensive.
A quick look at countries where petrol is cheapest and where it is the most expensive.
A quick look at countries where petrol is cheapest and where it is the most expensive.
A quick look at countries where petrol is cheapest and where it is the most expensive.

South Asia petrol prices

Among South Asian neighbours, a litre of petrol in Pakistan is at $0.837 (approximately 63.43) while in Sri Lanka, it is at $1.111 ( 84). In Bangladesh, motorists have to $1.035 ( 78.43) for each litre of the fuel while those in Nepal have to pay $1.226 ( 93). With a litre of petrol at $1.128 ( 85.48), India continues to be the most expensive country in the sub-continent for petrol.

West Asia petrol prices

On expected lines, countries in West Asia are where petrol prices are some of the lowest. A litre of petrol in Saudi Arabia ($ 0.621), United Arab Emirates ($ 0.849), Kuwait ($ 0.345), Iran ($ 0.051), Iraq ($ 0.514), Bahrain ($ 0.531) and even Qatar ($ 0.577) are far more affordable than in most parts of the world.

US, UK and Australia petrol prices

Petrol, also called gasoline in many parts of the world, has seen a surge in its pricing in the western world. In the US, there have been instances of fuel theft from parked vehicles. Here, a litre of the fuel is at $1.239 or 93.89. It is costlier still in Australia down in the southern hemisphere where the rates are at $1.421 or 107.69. In the UK, prices have climbed to as high as $2.129 or 161.

Cheapest and most expensive countries for a litre of petrol

Venezuela remains the country where petrol price is the lower than in any other country. Here, a litre of the fuel is at $0.025 or 1.89. It is almost as cheap in Libya where a litre is for $0.032 or 2.43.

But head over to Hong Kong and get ready to pay through your nose to travel. Here, a litre of petrol is at $2.879 or 218. Monaco, The Netherlands, Finland, Liechtenstein and Germany are some of the other countries where fuel is around the 200 per litre mark.

Note: Rates courtesy Globalpetrolprice.com, dated March 14. All conversion to INR are approximate.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2022, 08:25 AM IST
TAGS: Petrol price Diesel price Fuel prices Ukraine Crude oil
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

BH series number plate comes offering a host of convenience to the vehicle owners. (Representational image)
Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges
Renault Austral SUV has been officially unveiled by the French carmaker for global markets.
Renault Austral SUV breaks cover, to get hybrid powertrain as well
Neo's electric scooter by Yamaha is essentially an equivalent of a 50cc petrol-powered scooter.
Yamaha Neo's electric scooter breaks cover: Key highlights
The 2022 Jupiter 135LC features new bodywork which makes it look sportier.
2022 Yamaha Jupiter 135LC launched: Key highlights
The Poise Grace electric scooter has been priced at ₹1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). 
Poise launches two new electric scooters in India with swappable battery tech

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Lamborghini ups speed, reports 2021 as its best year ever for sales and profit
Lamborghini ups speed, reports 2021 as its best year ever for sales and profit
Tesla CEO Elon Musk spared from testifying in Autopilot crash lawsuit
Tesla CEO Elon Musk spared from testifying in Autopilot crash lawsuit
Ford recalls more than 150,000 F-150 pickup trucks over faulty windshield wiper
Ford recalls more than 150,000 F-150 pickup trucks over faulty windshield wiper
Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess heaps praise on 1.2 km-long Tesla Austin factory
Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess heaps praise on 1.2 km-long Tesla Austin factory
GMC Hummer EV hits a snag, 10 units recalled over tailgate issue
GMC Hummer EV hits a snag, 10 units recalled over tailgate issue

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city