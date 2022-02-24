HT Auto
Home Auto News Oil Price Tops $105 Over Russia Ukraine Tension, Fuel Price Hike Lurching Ahead

Oil price tops $105 over Russia-Ukraine tension, fuel price hike lurching ahead

The international oil market has witnessed its highest price point since 2014 owing to the crisis.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2022, 07:05 PM
With the crude oil price increasing price of petrol and diesel too are likely to be increased shortly. (REUTERS)
With the crude oil price increasing price of petrol and diesel too are likely to be increased shortly. (REUTERS)

Oil prices on Thursday jumped in the international market, owing to Russia's attack on Ukraine that exacerbated concerns regarding disruptions on the global oil supply. This is also fuelling fear of price hike of both petrol and diesel in India again, as both Brent and WTI indexes have hit the highest mark since 2014.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Germany ready to ban petrol cars but wants to keep ICE engines: What it means)

As the United States and Europe have promised to impose tough sanctions on Russia in response to the latter's attack on Ukraine, chances are that the crude oil supply around the world would be disrupted massively. Russia is the third-largest oil producer in the world and the second-largest exporter as well. Given low inventories and dwindling spare capacity, the oil market cannot afford large supply disruptions.

A supply outage of crude oil would result in a crisis for the Indian oil sector as well, which would push the price of motor fuels higher in the country.

Price of both petrol and diesel have been static for more than 100 days across India, since November last year. After hitting a record high last year, petrol and diesel's upward price rally stopped as the central government reduced the excise duty on both fuels. Subsequently, several state governments too announced cuts in their respective VAT rates. These reductions eventually brought down the petrol and diesel prices significantly. However, in the newly evolved situation, the pricing would again go up.

Brent crude on Thursday was up $8.15, or 8.4 per cent, at $104.99 a barrel. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped $7.33, or 8 per cent to $99.43. Both Brent and WTI hit their highest since August and July 2014 respectively.

According to a PTI report which cited a government official, supply chains to India will remain unaffected, even if the conflict escalates. However, the official said that retail prices are on hold but that will ultimately have to be increased at some point.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2022, 07:05 PM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel petrol price oil price fuel price diesel price
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz aims to double its EV sales in 2022, plans stronger supply network
Mercedes-Benz aims to double its EV sales in 2022, plans stronger supply network
Oil price tops $105 over Russia-Ukraine tension, fuel price hike lurching ahead
Oil price tops $105 over Russia-Ukraine tension, fuel price hike lurching ahead
Tesla plans Giga Shanghai expansion, aims more than double production
Tesla plans Giga Shanghai expansion, aims more than double production
Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE deliveries start for Indian customers
Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE deliveries start for Indian customers
It’s time to ‘Drive your Style’ with the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio
It’s time to ‘Drive your Style’ with the all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city